Belton ISD wears blue to support the Stomp Out Bullying movement

October is Bullying Awareness Month and schools around Central Texas are trying to raise awareness to help prevent it.

Some Belton ISD students made a fashion statement to start the school week. Students were encouraged to wear blue t-shirts to school in order to show support for the "Stomp Out Bullying" movement.

According to the movement, bullying is physical, verbal, emotional, and can also happen online. Some students will drop out of school or miss class in order to avoid being bullied. It can cause major problems for a victim and can lead to depression or suicidal thoughts.

Belton ISD believes that by getting involved, students will become more aware of this problem and can stop it before it happens at their school.

Executive Director of Curriculum Instructor Kim Christy-Anderson hopes that students will take what they learn this month very seriously. She also has a special message to anyone dealing with bullying in the Belton area.

"Please do not stay silent. Go to the nearest trusted adult" Christy-Anderson said. " Let them know what is going on. We are definitely here for our students."

Belton ISD will continue to participate in Bullying Awareness Month and will be united again on Oct. 19 and "Stomp Out Bullying" with orange T-shirt Day.

For more information on bullying and resources visit www.bisd.net/tigersdontbully.

