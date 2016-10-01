Harker Heights Rotary Club hosts annual dodgeball tournament

The Rotary Club of Harker Heights hosted their annual Dodgeball Challenge Saturday afternoon.

This annual fundraiser helps support local programs like Coats for Kids and the Rotary Youth Leadership Award Program. It also helps provide hygiene kits to Killeen ISD's Homeless Program.

The tournament took place inside Harker Heights High School Gym with 18-teams participating.

Last year the event raised around $12,000 and this year they were hoping to beat that goal.

Copyright 2016 KXXV. All rights reserved.