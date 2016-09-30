Lampasas hosts first-ever Glampasas Tour of Glampers event

The Lampasas Christmas on the Creek Committee is hosting the first-ever Glampasas Tour of Glampers event.

It's taking place Friday from 7-9 p.m. and Saturday from 3-5 p.m. at W.M. Brook Park, just north of Sulphur Creek.

Attendees will tour 12 glampers -- or glamorous campers. Tickets are $10 each.

"These ladies have fixed their trailers, and they're just adorable. And glamping -- glamorous camping -- is the big thing right now. If you're interested at all in seeing these cute trailers, I would ask you to come out. And [the ladies] will probably be in costume tonight, so that will be a lot of fun," organizer Charlotte Bell said.

All of the proceeds will help the Christmas on the Creek Committee expand the lights along the Sulphur Creek from Thanksgiving to Jan. 2.

W.M. Brook Park is located at 310 U.S. 281 in Lampasas.

