First Grabbagreen in Texas opens in Killeen

The first-ever Grabbagreen in Texas held a grand opening in Killeen Friday morning.

Grabbagreen Killeen on 2802 W. Stan Schlueter Loop opened its doors at 7 a.m.

The fast-food restaurant boasts about its naturally gluten-free, GMO-free, and semi-organic menu items.

"One of the things that we're super excited about is what sets us apart, which is fresh, delicious ingredients. We're not just about fresh. We're not just about whole. We're making something that everybody can enjoy. Everything is customizable," franchisee Lisa Kelly said.

Kelly said Grabbagreen isn't like any old-fashioned fast-food joint down the street.

"The great thing is, you're going to come here and you're going to grab a fast meal, but you're not going to feel sluggish. You're not going to feel bloated. You're going to feel energized. You're going to feel great, because you're feeding your body great, healthy food," she said.

Kelly chose Killeen because of a lack of healthy fast-food options.

"The community wants this. The community's been looking for this. The community deserves options. We all love our burgers from time to time, but we all want the option to do something a little bit better for ourselves, for our families just to give us a better, healthy future," she said.

Grabbagreen Killeen is one of six open locations across the country and the first in Texas. A Round Rock location is currently under construction.

