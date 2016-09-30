City starts mural project

The city of Killeen is adding a mural that will reflect its rich military history and needs the help of those within the community.

Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce and the Killeen Civic Art Guild teamed up to create the downtown mural project to help beautify the city. The mural will be titled "From Camp Hood to Fort Hood" and will feature military history from the 1940s to the present day. Planners hope that this mural will attract people to the downtown area and also clean it up.

The city wants community members to come out and help paint the mural and be a part of reviving Killeen. Leading artist Marty Stanek is happy to be a part of this project and looks forward to painting with those in the community.

"It's worthwhile because it help make the area attractive," Stanek said. "We're not going to ask them to paint any portraits or anything too difficult. But they will be able to actually participate so they can say they had a hand in the project."

Stanek says their goal is to have the mural done by Veterans Day. The next day for the community to paint will be October 4th.

If you would like to get involved you can sign up by emailing Jennifer Hetzel at Jennifer@killeenchamber.com

