Waco YMCA aims to help cancer survivors regain their strength

Breast Cancer awareness month starts on Sunday October 1st, and the Waco Family YMCA has found a way to help all cancer survivors reclaim their strength.

The Live Strong program helps people speed up the healing process after surviving cancer and one at least one Waco doctor gives it his seal of approval.

Kittie Stulir is a breast cancer survivor who said this program changed her life.

"To this day I'm exercising and before my cancer I did not exercise. It taught you how to empower yourself to continue to get better and feel positive about yourself", said Stulir.



Stulir already graduated from the 12-week program that meets twice a week and helps survivors adapt to a consistent workout schedule.

Chronic Disease Prevention Specialist Crystal Hernandez said there was an extreme need for this program in the community considering how many people’s lives have been affected by cancer.

"Their bodies have changed and they want to be where they were before. We do pre and post assessments so we're able to see the changes in their cardiovascular fitness. We're able to see the changes in their strength and their flexibility”, said Hernandez.

Oncologist at Baylor Scott & White Dr. Hitesh Singh said programs like Live Strong allow cancer survivors to heal their body faster, by working out.

"That has been proven over and over again to restore muscle function activities of daily living and strength and endurance”, said Dr. Singh.

Those are changes that breast cancer survivor Joyce Denke is starting to see as she participates in the program for the first time.

"It's not just physical it's emotional and mental and we all need that in our lives", said Denke.

This program in central Texas would not be possible without support from the community.

