Hundreds to walk for multiple sclerosis research and hope

Bruce Huff and his team will walk on Saturday at Walk MS: Waco at Heritage Square Park at 9:00 a.m. with hundreds of others as they hope to raise more than $50,000 for multiple sclerosis research.

For Huff, multiple sclerosis was a dormant beast that in the blink of an eye changed how he would live his life.

"All of a sudden, I couldn't walk. I couldn't walk without assistance. So, I had to have a cane, I got a mobility scooter. It's been a difficult journey," Huff said.

He was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 1989.

Dr. Patel with Baylor Scott and White Health said that "multiple sclerosis is a disease that affects the central nervous system, so the brain or the spinal cord."

In Huff's instance, it meant that his central nervous system would eventually impede him from walking.

Earlier this year, Huff was selected as one of the first patients with MS to experiment a device--a bioness that sends shocks to his knee that allow him to move it.

"I'm up and walking. I'm loving life again. It's something that I can't explain," Huff said.

He said living a happy life despite this disease would not be possible without those near and dear to him.

"The main thing about MS and any disability is you need a support group of folks around you to understand what you're going through, to give you the love."

Huff is also planning to talk to local politicians to make the bioness accessible to more people with MS.

Despite his disability, he does not give up on life. "It could be worse. MS is not gonna kill you. It's your attitude that could kill you. I love life. It's great."

