Metroplex Hospital opens new Heart and Vascular Center

News Channel 25 got a sneak peek of the new Heart and Vascular Center at Metroplex Hospital in Killeen ahead of its grand opening on Thursday.

The center was in the works since August 2015. It added more space and equipment to the previous Cardiac Catheter Lab.

Staff said one of the benefits of the new center is the ability to do image-guided procedures - or use real-time X-ray to guide catheters, wires, and other things inside the body through tiny holes in the blood vessels. This allows staff to treat diseases in the blood vessels more easily.

Staff said patients will not only receive more advanced care now, they also won't have to travel out of the Killeen-Harker Heights area to receive it.

"Previously, patients have had to travel down to Austin, San Antonio ... even Temple, which isn't far, but nonetheless can be very inconvenient to the patients. It's going to help us outreach in the surrounding areas like Lampasas and those areas as well," vascular and interventional radiologist Ryan Vancura, M.D., said.

The new center also lets staff provide more comprehensive cancer care, like treating cancer of the liver, lungs and kidneys.

It's also been certified as a Chest Pain Center by the Society of Cardiovascular Patient Care, meaning the center has a treatment plan in place that includes interventions like early recognition.

The new center will hold a grand opening Thursday from 5:30-7 p.m.

Metroplex Hospital is located at 2201 S. Clear Creek Rd.

