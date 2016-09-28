'Buddy Bench' helps Robinson kids make new friends

Making new friends just got a whole lot easier for students at Robinson Elementary after the installation of the school’s new Buddy Bench.

The Buddy Bench is a new way to help kids make friends with new people. By sitting on the bench, students with nobody to play with are inviting others to ask them to play and be friends.

The concept was brought to America from Germany by 10-year old Christian Bucks after touring different schools in the European country. Robinson Elementary School Guidance Counselor Lindsey Richard helped bring the Buddy Bench to Central Texas by writing a grant last year.

Richard said that the bench will help all the kids at her school stay with a friend.

“It’s just something that’s close to my heart so I felt like this would be a great tool,” Richard said. “No kid should not have a friend at school.”

Richard said that the bench has been a big success at the school. A “Buddy Bench” was also installed at Robinson Primary School, across the street from Robinson Elementary.

Copyright 2016 KXXV. All rights reserved.