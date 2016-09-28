Air Evac 66 celebrates 10 years in Killeen

A local air ambulance service celebrated 10 years in Killeen with a cookout and a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday.

Dozens gathered in front of the Air Evac 66 Killeen base behind Metroplex Hospital for hamburgers, hot dogs, and sausages.

The Copperas Cove Chamber of Commerce also held a ribbon-cutting ceremony and delivered a certificate of congratulations to celebrate the service's decade-long commitment to the community.

"We've been a part of the local community here for 10 years. We're the only medical provider to provide continuous coverage for the last 10 years. We're honored to be a part of the community and here to help those when they need us," Air Evac 66 flight paramedic Bryan Keen said.

On average, the air ambulance service does about 2-3 flights a day and about 25-30 flights a month within a 70-mile radius of Killeen, Keen said.

Its helicopter can be seen at the scenes of major accidents and in the sky while flying patients from one hospital to another.

The cookout lasted until about 2 p.m. Wednesday.

