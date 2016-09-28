Cops trading in badges for aprons to raise money for Special Olympics

Several Central Texas law enforcement agencies are working together to raise money for the Special Olympics Texas Program.

The Central Texas Law Enforcement Torch Run Committee is hosting a Tip-a-Cop Event Wednesday evening at the Applebee's in Copperas Cove.

Police officers and deputies will be working as waiters/waitresses from 5-9 p.m. Wednesday.

Essentially, they'll be taking down orders and bringing food and drinks, much like a regular waiter/waitress would do.

All of the tips they receive will be donated to the Special Olympics Texas Program, and that money will help sponsor athletes.

"Every event every year ... everybody's been really good to us. They know that it's for the Special Olympics. Everybody's been really nice and supportive about it. Whatever they need, the waitresses, we actually help them out. We actually give them a day off," Copperas Cove Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Martin Ruiz said.

Members from the Killeen Police Department and the Copperas Cove Police Department will be working the tables at the event.

Ruiz said he expects deputies from Lampasas County and Coryell County to also show up.

The committee will also be selling Special Olympics t-shirts for $15.

The Applebee's in Copperas Cove is located at 2525 E. U.S. 190.

Copyright 2016 KXXV. All rights reserved.