Belton student with down syndrome makes his first varsity touchdown

Tannor Yearwood made his first touchdown as a varsity player Friday night at the Belton vs. Harker Heights game.

Tannor has down syndrome, but that has never slowed him down from being a great teammate and loving the game. He has been playing football since middle school.

On Friday, in an extra play just before halftime, he took the field and scored his very first touchdown as a member of the varsity team. His teammates lifted him in the air in celebration, while the band played the fight song. It was Belton's homecoming game.

Tannor is a senior on the Belton High School football team.

Not only was it a special day for Tannor, but a special day for the town of Belton.

"Tannor doesn't have bad days, he only has good days," Tannor's coach said. "He is an inspiration to all of us."

