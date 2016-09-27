Company hiring 700 workers in Waco area

C3/Customer Contact Channels is hiring to fill 700 open positions at its McGregor facility.

C3/Customer Contact Channels is a customer service call center with client companies in industries like energy and financial. The associates hired at this facility will answer questions for customers in the healthcare industry. They're hoping to fill the positions by the end of October, so they're urging candidates to apply as soon as possible.

Employees hired will go through an intensive seven week training.

"Anybody that has any type of customer service experience. So if they've worked as a waitress or a waiter and they've provided great customer service--any type of individual that has any type of customer service experience, we welcome them to come out here and apply," Suzette Mansfield, Site Director, said.

To apply, go to jobs.c3connect.com.

