Flu season is here, doctors advise to get vaccinated

The flu season has arrived in Central Texas.

Doctors said that this year's flu season has arrived earlier than usual and are advising everyone to get the flu shot sooner rather than later.

In the last week, the virus has been detected in seven people in McLennan County and one in Bell County.

The flu can also cause severe dehydration and pneumonia.

In addition to the shot, there are other precautions that you can take.

"If you see someone that looks particularly ill and they're coughing, please try to have a little bit of a wide girth. Good handwashing--don't share food or drinks with anyone in your family that's feeling that way because that's how the flu is spread. It can live on surfaces, so if somebody coughs on a surface try to make sure everything gets cleaned in the house," advises Dr. Jessica Drigalla with Baylor Scott & White Health.

Dr. Drigalla also said that it's important to note that the flu strain changes every year along with the shot, so it's important to get a new shot to prevent the virus every year.

