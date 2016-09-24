Volunteers work to beautify parts of Lake Waco

A group of volunteers got out of bed early Saturday morning to beautify parts of Lake Waco.

Volunteers from groups like Keep Waco Beautiful, Baylor University's Sustainability Student Advisory Board, and H-E-B got their hands dirty as they fixed up the grounds.

The cleanup and beautification project started at 9 a.m.

Some rebuilt flower beds near the lake's dam while others cleaned up Airport Park.

For many of the volunteers, it was a rewarding experience.

"Being able to volunteer at a park and then being able to see your work in progress and go visit that and bring friends and family to it is something special," Baylor senior Mark McComb said.

Park ranger Michael Champagne said it's an effort that can't be done alone.

"It's a great time for people from the community to come out and be able to have a part in making these places that they use every day look beautiful and taking care of their community," he said.

If you'd like to find out how you can volunteer, call 254-756-5359.

