Waco event calls an end to violence, hatred

Dozens gathered in Waco's Heritage Square Saturday morning to call an end to the recent violence across the country.

It was part of the Unity for Diversity event.

Community members gathered around to listen to speakers and even watch kids praise-dancing.

Organizers said they just want the violence and hatred in our country to end.

"Just stop the violence. Stop the killings. Stop trying to have revenge on people. We all just need to come together and just stop the craziness. Everybody can get along. We all can get along," Chivonne Dixon said.

One of the speakers at the event was Waco Fire Department Chief Bobby Tatum.

He shared his story of success and what it's like to be Waco's first African-American fire chief.

"When I was inquiring about becoming a firefighter [growing up], I didn't see anyone who looked like me," Tatum said. "Hopefully, I can inspire someone else to say, 'If this guy can do it, then maybe it's not such a tough job that I could do it as well.'"

The chief said more than 400 people have applied to become a Waco firefighter. Last year, he said less than 200 applied.

He said going to an event like this helps bring the community together.

Copyright 2016 KXXV. All rights reserved.