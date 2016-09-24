Car crashes into Sugar Loaf Elementary School in Killeen

Killeen police are investigating after they responded to a call of a car that crashed into Sugar Loaf Elementary School.

The call came in around 9:00 p.m. on Friday. When police arrived they said there was no driver or suspect in the vehicle.

The crash caused a significant amount of damage that left a hole in the school building.

Police said they tried to contact the owner of the vehicle however they were unsuccessful in reaching that individual.

This is a developing story, please refresh this page for the latest updates.

