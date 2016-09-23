Safe Kids Mid-Texas holding free car seat inspection event in Temple

A local coalition is holding a car seat inspection event to make sure your kids are buckled up correctly.

Safe Kids Mid-Texas, a partnership between McLane Children's Hospital Scott & White and Safe Kids Worldwide, will have certified technicians on hand Saturday morning to teach parents how to install and use car seats or booster seats, how to check for expired or recalled seats, and answer any questions or concerns.

It's taking place between 9-11:30 a.m. Saturday in the parking lot of Don Ringler Chevrolet in Temple. The event is free to the public.

"73% of car seats that we check are installed or used incorrectly. And if we can install them and provide the education to where they use them correctly, we can reduce the rate of death by up to 71%," Kayla Cehand said.

At least 96% of parents think their child's car seat is installed correctly, according to Safe Kids Worldwide.

