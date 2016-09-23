Overnight high speed chase starts in Robinson, ends in Waco neighborhood

A high speed chase involving Robinson police and a green motorcycle reached speeds in excess of 110 miles per hour, and ended with one injury in a Waco residential neighborhood.

The chase started around 1:45 a.m. near Loop 340 and I-35 when Robinson police noticed the motorcycle speeding. The chase took them into Waco, and ended in the 1300 block of Sunset and Hillsdale Streets. The motorcycle originally had two occupants, but one was let off during the chase. The motorcycle wasn’t able to negotiate a turn at the Sunset and Hillsdale intersection, and Robinson police were able to stop the motorcycle from behind. The driver then fled on foot, but was apprehended after a short foot chase. The driver was taken to a hospital for treatment, and now faces numerous charges.

Copyright 2016 KXXV. All rights reserved.