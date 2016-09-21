Attempted child abduction turns out to be misidentification

An attempted child abduction reported by Little River Academy on Tuesday was really just a case of misidentification according to Temple Police.

Academy ISD said someone tried to abduct a child near a bus stop in Echo Village.

The child told police that an unknown man asked him to get into his red truck and that he could play with his puppy.

Police began to patrol the area more frequently and bus drivers and staff members were asked to report any suspicious activity.

However, on Thursday, Temple Police were contacted by a man claiming he was in the area that morning with his red truck and wanted to surprise his grandchild with a ride to school.

The man told police that he approached a child who he thought was his grandson and drove away when he realized it wasn't.

After investigators spoke with the man and inspected his truck and dog, they determined that this incident was only a misidentification by a grandfather attempting to pick up his grandchild.

