H-E-B donates $18,000 to Killeen food bank

A local organization got a big donation from H-E-B Wednesday morning.

H-E-B donated an $18,000 check to Food Care Center in Killeen, which provides meals to more than 32,000 families a year, the organization's executive director said.

The donation was thanks to H-E-B's Help End Hunger campaign.

The supermarket chain collected donations throughout the summer by placing tear-off coupons at the registers that gave customers the option to donate $1, $5, or $10.

"Thanks, H-E-B, for running the program, and thank you to every single person that donated $5 or $10 or $1. Every dollar provides five meals," Food Care Center executive director Ken Adams said.

The campaign raised almost $750,000 this summer. The money raised was divided among 20 Texas food banks that are a part of the Feeding America initiative.

The $18,000 check will help the organization make more than 90,000 meals.

Food Care Center is located at 210 N. 16th St. in Killeen.

