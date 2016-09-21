Three males detained, accused of Waco home burglary

Three men are detained and are being accused of a home burglary in Waco on Wednesday morning.

Waco Police responded to a call at 10:38 a.m. that alerted officers of a home being burglarized on Lake Oaks Road in Waco.

Police say a neighbor witnessed the burglary and placed the call. Before that, the burglars knocked on that neighbors door asking for someone, which she found suspicious.

Police spotted the gray Nissan Altima that the burglars were driving at the intersection of Lake Air Drive and Cobbs and detained them at the corner of Lake Air Drive and Lakewood Drive.

Inside the vehicle, police found a stolen suitcase with the Lake Oaks address. The owner was contacted to retrieve the items. Among the stolen items were four laptops, four cell phones, jewelry and a flat screen television. The homeowner says that while she was at work the burglars broke down her home's back window and ransacked her house.

There we no injuries reported. Police say that the burglars will be charged with at least one count of second degree burglary of a home.

