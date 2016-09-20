Car crash in Robinson sends two to hospital - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Car crash in Robinson sends two to hospital

(Source: KXXV) (Source: KXXV)
(Source: KXXV) (Source: KXXV)
ROBINSON, TX (KXXV) -

Two people were sent to the hospital with minor injuries after a crash involving two vehicles in Robinson on Tuesday morning.

DPS responded to the call that came in around 8:30 a.m. 

The crash happened on the intersection of S. University Parks Drive and E. Tinsley Lane.

DPS says the cause of the crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2016 KXXV. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly