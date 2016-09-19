Killeen police search for robberies suspect

Police search for suspect after two early morning robberies in Killeen on Monday.

The first robbery happened at the 7-11 convenience store located at 1000 N. WS Young Drive at around 5:30 a.m. According to police, the robber approached the store clerk displaying a weapon and demanded money. Words were exchanged between the clerk and the suspect. The suspect then fled on foot in an unknown direction.

The second robbery took place at Mickey's Convenience Store located at 4808 Westcliff Road at around 5:45 a.m. In this incident, the suspect displayed a weapon and asked for money. He then fled on foot.

No injuries were reported in either incident.

The suspect in both robberies was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt, blue jeans and a white t-shirt covering his face.

Detectives are asking anyone who has information about these robberies to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online anonymously at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.

