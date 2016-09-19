Alto off-duty police officer injured in accident

An Alto off-duty police officer is in the hospital with serious injuries after a collision on State Highway 7 between Marlin and Kosse.



According to DPS, around 6 a.m. on Monday a black pick up truck carrying the off duty officer and his wife was traveling westbound, and a white pick up truck carrying five passengers was traveling eastbound on Texas 7.



DPS said the white truck was trying to pass an 18-wheeler on a no passing zone when the black truck struck the white pick up on its side.



The off-duty officer, Rory Velasquez from Alto Police Department, was flown to Scott and White in Temple via helicopter with a broken arm and possibly broken legs. Alto is a town about 53 miles southeast of Tyler.



No other injuries were reported.

