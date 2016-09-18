21 year-old killed in ATV crash

The Texas Department of Public Safety is currently investigating a fatal ATV crash.

According to DPS Sgt. D.L. Wilson, the crash occurred just west of Laguna Park on Saturday, north of State Highway 22 on County Road 1743.

The driver of the ATV was 21-year-old Jennifer Irina Brinick out of Duncanville, TX.

She was pronounced dead at Goodall Witcher Hospital.

