Copperas Cove Animal Shelter hosting free adoption event

The Copperas Cove Animal Shelter is hosting a free adoption event Friday and Saturday.

The adoption fee will be waived on all adoptable dogs and cats.

New pet owners are still put on a contract, which requires a rabies vaccination within 10 business days, a spay or neuter, and a microchip within 30 days.

As of Friday afternoon, animal control officer Tamara Hall said the shelter had 19 dogs and four cats available for adoption.

Hall said seven animals were adopted between 9-11 a.m. Friday.

The event runs on Friday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and on Saturday from 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

