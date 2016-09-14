Police look for man who robbed Waco convenience store

Waco Police are on the lookout for a man armed with a knife who robbed the Alon Station at 18th Street and Lyle Avenue around 4 a.m. on Wednesday.

Police say the suspect got away with cigarettes and an unknown amount of cash.

Fortunately, no one was hurt in the incident.

The suspect is described as a male weighing about 160 pounds and just over five feet tall.

If you have any information on the robbery, call Waco Police.

Copyright 2016 KXXV. All rights reserved.