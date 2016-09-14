Fuel spill closes I-35 in Bell County

TxDOT reported a fuel spill closed all lanes of I-35 at mile marker 306 northbound in Bell County around 7am this morning. The Bell County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the spill, and that big truck’s fuel line leaked 80-to-100 gallons of diesel fuel. TxDOT added that the main lanes of I-35 were opened up around 7:25am, but that exit 305 and the northbound frontage road remained closed—as crews continued to clean up the scene.

