Study shows drinking coffee intermittently can lead to higher blood pressure

A recent study from the American Journal of Hypertension showed that taking a break from caffeine can put you at risk for higher blood pressure.

The study, which was published online in August, showed that people who went without caffeine for two days and then drank caffeinated coffee had an increase in blood pressure, according to Seton Healthcare Family.

“Too much coffee or caffeine-containing foods after going without it for extended period of time can gradually increase blood pressure,” George Rodgers, MD, a cardiologist with the Seton Heart Institute in Austin, said.

Doctors recommend drinking coffee in moderation. Rodgers said you shouldn't drink more than two cups of coffee a day.

Drinking too much coffee can cause you to feel shaky, dizzy, and dehydrated. It can also affect your sleep.

If you have a history of heart palpitations, Rodgers recommends no more than one 8 oz. cup of coffee a day.

