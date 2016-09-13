Killeen budget finalized and the city library will remain open

Killeen city council members voted Tuesday to finalize the city's budget, accounting for a shortfall of $7 million. It was a satisfying day for people who live in Killeen who petitioned to keep the Copper Mountain Library open after budget cuts threatened to close it.

However, council members said the library will see a funding cut of more than $129,000, significantly less than the initial proposed cut of more than $500,000.

During the city council meeting, dozens of people in the community expressed their concerns on why the library should remain open. Council members agreed that the library will try to keep the same services and staffing, meaning no one will lose their job just yet.

Larry Smith is one Killeen resident who said he was happy about the finalized budgets for the city,

"My kids, my family and I use that library, I'm satisfied with tonight’s outcome it gets us through a budget year. We didn’t raise taxes on citizens, we didn’t fire any of the fireman or the police officers which is a very big thing,” Smith said.

There were also multiple cuts to other city services, including the city chamber. The chamber's finances were cut by more than $360,000, including a reduction in city employees' overtime of more than $100,000.

Additionally, current city positions that are vacant, totaling more than $570,000, will not be filled until further notice.

