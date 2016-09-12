Early morning fire displaces four families - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Early morning fire displaces four families

BELTON, TX (KXXV) -

Four families are without homes after theirs went up in flames early Monday morning.

Belton PD said the fire happened at the Belle Oaks Apartments on Shady Lane around 5 a.m.

The fire was contained to one downstairs unit, but three adjacent units were damaged by smoke.

It took fire crews only 15 minutes to get everything under control.

Police said no one was injured.

No word yet on the cause of the fire.

