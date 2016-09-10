Temple Fire & Rescue hosted Central Texas Stair Climb event for fallen 9/11 firefighters

Sunday will mark the 15th year anniversary since the September 11 attack in New York that claimed the lives of thousands.

On Saturday, Temple Fire and Rescue and the Central Texas community honored the lives of fallen first responders by participating in a stair climb for the cause.

On September 11, 343 firefighters were among the thousands killed after the World Trade Center collapsed.

Registration for the event started at 6:00 a.m. on Saturday.

Families said they will forever remember this tragedy.

Paul Denson is one of hundreds in the community who came to remember and support those fallen rescuers who died in the attack.

“It was a sad day that really changed America forever, so events like this it’s very helpful for our youth to understand what happened on that particular day”, said Denson.

People who participated had the option to walk up and down the bleachers, around the track or a combination of both.

When the completed four and a half rounds that equaled 2,000 steps. The same amount of steps first responders took on 9/11.

Public Information Officer for Temple Fire and Rescue Thomas Pechal said that he hopes the nation never forgets those who sacrificed their lives for others.

“My hope is that tomorrow on September 11, people will pause and they will remember the sacrifices that were made and how many people’s lives were changed forever."

Copyright 2016 KXXV. All rights reserved.