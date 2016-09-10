Veterans, family members attend Heroes on the Water event

A Fort Hood organization treated some local heroes to a day on the water Saturday.

The Fort Hood chapter of the Heroes on the Water organization held the second-annual kayaking event.

It was held at Cedar Ridge Park on Belton Lake from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Veterans and their families were invited to kayak and fish -- all free of charge.

Organizations like the Waco Paddle Club, Mountain Sports from Arlington, and Cowtown Kayaks from Ft. Worth lent their kayaks and paddles for free for them to use.

For some veterans, Saturday was their first time kayaking.

"Cold at first. I was nervous at first. But it warmed up, turned out to be a nice day. We had a good time. Got the hang of it," veteran Sarah Wichman said. "I would definitely do it again."

More than two dozen people showed up to the event.

It was originally scheduled to happen back in June, but the flooding at the lake forced them to postpone it.

The Heroes on the Water Fort Hood chapter was started last November.

If you'd like to donate a kayak for their next event, contact coordinator Frank Aguilar.

Copyright 2016 KXXV. All rights reserved.