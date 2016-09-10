Louisiana flood-relief drive ends Saturday

Saturday is the last day Temple Fire & Rescue and the Temple Community Emergency Response Team will be collecting donations to help those affected by the flooding in Baton Rouge.

The groups are going to personally deliver all donated goods to a church there.

Some of the items they're collecting include nonperishable food, pet food, gloves, batteries, flashlights, personal care items, baby necessities, bottled water, coffee, boxes and box cutters, dust masks and trash bags.

They're also accepting monetary donations. Checks can be made payable to Temple C.E.R.T. and can be delivered to the Temple Fire & Rescue Central Station.

You can drop off donations at the following locations:

Temple Fire & Rescue

210 N. 3rd St., Temple, TX 76501

Harper-Talasek Funeral Home - Temple

500 W. Barton Ave., Temple, TX 76501

Harper-Talasek Funeral Home - Killeen

506 N. 38th St., Killeen, TX 76543

