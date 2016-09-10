Louisiana flood-relief drive ends Saturday - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Louisiana flood-relief drive ends Saturday

(Source: MGN) (Source: MGN)
BELL COUNTY, TX (KXXV) -

Saturday is the last day Temple Fire & Rescue and the Temple Community Emergency Response Team will be collecting donations to help those affected by the flooding in Baton Rouge.

The groups are going to personally deliver all donated goods to a church there.

Some of the items they're collecting include nonperishable food, pet food, gloves, batteries, flashlights, personal care items, baby necessities, bottled water, coffee, boxes and box cutters, dust masks and trash bags.

They're also accepting monetary donations. Checks can be made payable to Temple C.E.R.T. and can be delivered to the Temple Fire & Rescue Central Station. 

You can drop off donations at the following locations:

  • Temple Fire & Rescue
    210 N. 3rd St., Temple, TX 76501
  • Harper-Talasek Funeral Home - Temple
    500 W. Barton Ave., Temple, TX 76501
  • Harper-Talasek Funeral Home - Killeen
    506 N. 38th St., Killeen, TX 76543 

Copyright 2016 KXXV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly