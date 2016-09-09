Dozens attend 11th Annual Freedom Walk in Killeen

Dozens of people gathered Friday morning for the 11th Annual Freedom Walk in Killeen.

The walk started with a ceremony in the Killeen High School gym.

Students, staff, law enforcement officials, local police and fire chiefs, first responders, and troops were in the audience.

Special guests included Gold Star families and soldiers of the Warrior Transition Brigade.

Harker Heights Police Chief Michael Gentry was the guest speaker.

"We must not see each other as different. We must see each other as Americans. People worthy of support. People worthy of love. And people who have, throughout history, demonstrated extraordinary courage," he said.

After the ceremony, audience members made their way to the Leo Buckley stadium.

They walked a lap around the track in honor of the lives lost on 9/11.

Honor guards from the Killeen Police and Fire Departments led the crowd to center field, where family members released balloons into the sky in memory of their loved ones.

