City, fire department hosting Cen-Tex 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb

To honor the lives of the nearly 3,000 people who died in the 9/11 terrorist attacks, the City of Temple and Temple Fire & Rescue are working together to host the Cen-Tex 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb.

The event will be held at Wildcat Stadium in Temple. It starts at 7 a.m. Saturday.

There will be a short ceremony at 8 a.m. and the event is expected to end at 11 a.m.

Organizers said the event gives people a chance to show support and walk the more than 2,000 steps first responders did on 9/11.

Participants will be climbing up and down the bleachers as if they were climbing the 110 floors of the World Trade Center. They also have the option to walk four laps around the track.

Temple Fire & Rescue Chief Mitch Randles said it's important to honor the work of the first responders that day and to remember the lives of those who died.

"What we were hoping to do with this event is unite the community and bring the entire community, public safety and the general citizen population, together to remember that day and remember those that did sacrifice so much," he said.

People can still register the morning of the event. It costs $10.

All of the money raised will go toward the FDNY Foundation, the New York City Police Department Foundation, and the Wounded Warriors Project.

