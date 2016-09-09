Killeen police searching for missing elderly man

Killeen police are searching for an elderly man who went missing from his home early Friday morning.

Police said they received a call shortly after 2 a.m. Friday from the wife of 75-year-old Herman Ray Parrish.

She told police she had last seen him about 1 a.m. at their home in the 200 block of Cloud Street. She said he told her he was ready to go to bed at that time.

When she woke up an hour later, Parrish was nowhere to be found.

She told police she thinks he walked out of the home and may not know how to get back. She said Parrish has shown signs of Alzheimer's disease but has not been diagnosed.

Parrish was last seen wearing a maroon polo shirt and black dress pants. He has not taken his medications.

Parrish also went missing from his home back on Aug. 21. He was found safe later that day at a residence in Fort Hood.

Contact the Killeen Police Department at 254-501-8800 if you've seen Parrish or know of his whereabouts.

Copyright 2016 KXXV. All rights reserved.