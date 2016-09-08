Resiliency Day in Ft. Hood helping prevent suicide

Hundreds of soldiers and their families in Fort Hood attended Resiliency Day, a day designed to help prevent suicide and suicidal thoughts.

Suicides in the U.S. Army claim the lives of dozens every year.

The focus of Thursday's Resiliency Day was to stress to soldiers to seek help when they need it. The event helped soldiers strengthen their mind, body and soul to prevent suicidal thoughts.

To drive the message home, Kevin Hines talked to soldiers about maintaining hope. Hines jumped off the Golden Gate Bridge in 2000 in a suicide attempt and survived.

"The millisecond my hands left that rail, it was an instant regret for my actions," Hines said.

He also emphasized that "stories of hope that relate to different people have the transformative power to instill in someone who is hopeless a flicker of light to say maybe I can stay."

This year, there have been nine confirmed suicides and two pending investigations in Fort Hood.

In 2015, there were 14 suicides reported there.

