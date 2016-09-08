One vehicle accident injures one person in east Waco

One man was injured in a single vehicle accident in the 8500 block of East US Highway 84 just after sunrise Thursday.

DPS responded to the call around 7:15 a.m. Witnesses said the vehicle was westbound on highway 84 when the accident happened. Witnesses also said the vehicle went airborne before coming to rest. The vehicle sustained bad damage.

DPS said the man was combative, and may have suffered a head injury. He was taken to Hillcrest hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

