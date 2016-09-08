Budget cuts in Killeen could leave the city with only one library

More difficult budget cuts could leave Killeen residents with one library instead of two.

Next Tuesday, city council members will vote to cut more than $500,000 worth of finances from the library fund.

Killeen city officials said if it is approved, this could mean a potential closure for one of the city’s libraries.

John Woodard is one of many residents in Killeen who rely on the library for access to higher learning and the internet. He said if either of the libraries close it would really hurt the community.

“A lot of people don't have the Internet. I'm sure it's some people are on the computer right now filling out job applications that they wouldn't have any other way to fill out if the library wasn't available,” Woodard said.

Mayor Jose Segarra said he can’t confirm if the library will close, but if they stay open there will be some downsizing.

“I can't tell you whether the library is going to close or not, they’re going to probably end up losing some employees,” Mayor Segarra said.

With a population of more than 140,000 people, residents said there is no way the community should only have one library.

Residents who wish to speak out to try and save that library can attend next Tuesday’s city council meeting in Killeen.

