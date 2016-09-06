Overnight wreck on I-35 blocks roadway, injures drivers - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Overnight wreck on I-35 blocks roadway, injures drivers

By Vince Erickson, Anchor
Connect
(Source: KXXV) (Source: KXXV)
TROY, TX (KXXV) -

I-35 was blocked for a major part of the overnight hours after a box truck hit and split in half a semi parked along with the side of the road at mile marker 313 around 1 a.m. on Tuesday morning.  The wreck blocked the entire roadway, and traffic had to be diverted to the side road. DPS told News Channel 25 the call came in at 12:59 a.m .Both truck drivers were taken to Baylor Scott & White Hospital in Temple with non-life threatening injuries.  DPS and the Troy Volunteer Fire Department had the scene cleared around 5:30 a.m.

Copyright 2016 KXXV. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly