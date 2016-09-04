Man dies after ATV rollover wreck near McGregor

The McLennan County Sheriff's Office said a man in his 30s died early Sunday morning after the ATV he was riding on rolled over.

It happened about 2:30 a.m. in a field several hundred yards away from Plainview Road and Niemeier Road near McGregor.

A sergeant said the man was ejected when the ATV rolled over. He died at the scene.

No further information was available.

