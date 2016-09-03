Bryan man accused of assaulting taxi driver, stealing car

The Bryan man is accused of assaulting a taxi driver and stealing his car has been identified.

The incident happened about 2:20 a.m. Saturday in the 3500 block of Paloma Ridge Drive in College Station.

Police said the man and the taxi driver got into an argument over the cost of the ride.

The man then assaulted the taxi driver and stole his car, according to police.

Police found the car just a few blocks away and returned it to the taxi driver, but the suspect was nowhere to be found.

Just a few hours later, about 6:20 a.m., officers were called back to the 3500 block of Paloma Ridge Drive after getting a report of a suspicious person asking to be let inside a home.

When officers arrived, they found the man and arrested him.

Police have identified the man as 25-year-old Jonathan Ermert.

Through their investigation, police determined Ermert was the same man who assaulted the taxi driver and stole his car.

He's been charged with robbery.

Police said the taxi driver had minor injuries.

Copyright 2016 KXXV. All rights reserved.