Dog Ridge Water Supply Corporation under investigation

The Dog Ridge Water Supply Corporation could be in big trouble soon due to the water issues customers have experienced for quite some time.

The corporation is under yet another boil water notice, this time it's because of a water main break.

It happened in the area of G Wilson Road and Highway 190.

Officials from the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) confirmed there has been an on-going investigation of the water system since June.

Since this is an ongoing investigation, very little details were shared.

Last week Wednesday, the water was shut off with no pressure at all.

According to the company’s website, the boil water notice was lifted a few days later after the water had been tested and given the all clear.

After that and less than one week later, people are told to boil the water again so they're not exposed to any harmful bacteria.

Lafonda Wilsey is a new consultant who will help identify solutions for the Dog Ridge Water Supply Corporation.

Wilsey said based on her observation, some weak areas that caused these problems were due to poor previous management and old lines that need to be replaced.

Copyright 2016 KXXV. All rights reserved.