DPS warns about potential consequences for distracted drivers

As millions prepare to travel the highways for this holiday weekend, the Department of Public Safety has some important reminders to reduce the number of accidents caused by distracted drivers.

Distracted driving is one of the leading causes for thousands of deaths every year. Last year, nearly 400,000 people were injured in distracted driving crashes and 35,000 lost their lives.

From texting to switching the radio, the few seconds that we keep off the road can be deadly.

With holidays like Labor Day coming up, it's especially important that drivers put distractions aside.

"It's like wearing your seat belt. When we first started driving we didn't have to wear seat belts, but we had to train ourselves to start wearing our seat belts. So no, we need to train ourselves to put these phones down," says DPS Sergeant D. L. Wilson.

The campaign, #itcanwait, hopes to make drivers aware of the brutal reality of accidents caused by distracted drivers.

DPS Sergeant Wilson reminds drivers that an unfortunate event can unfold with just a blink of an eye.

"So, if you're driving a car, you look down at your phone and you text and you look up--you're two and a half football fields down the road, and you don't even know what you just passed," warns Sgt. Wilson.

