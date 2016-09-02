Central Texas State Fair kicks off Friday

The Central Texas State Fair will open its gates Friday afternoon.

Doors open at 5 p.m. at the Bell County Expo Center in Belton. The fair runs through Sunday.

Visitors can expect to see professional bull riding and a demolition derby, which was brought back this year.

There will also be opportunities to test-ride UTVs and take a picture with a Texas longhorn.

An all-new carnival and the Cowboys of Color Rodeo will make their debut.

"We went to the movies the other night. It cost us $26 just for popcorn and soda. You can come here for less than $26 and have a good time," Central Texas State Fair manager Keith Smith said.

There also will be plenty of fried-food choices and live music all three days of the fair.

Smith said they're expecting more than 30,000 people throughout the weekend.

