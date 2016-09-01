Waco principal questioned about decision to hire teacher after racially offensive social media post

A principal in Waco was in the hot seat Thursday as parents tried to understand why a teacher previously fired for a social media post was hired for the district.

The teacher in question, Karen Fitzgibbons, had resigned from her previous position for a making a racially segregated social media post.

Principal Dr. Amy Matthews-Perez of Hillcrest School took full responsibility for making a mistake of not thoroughly evaluating the teacher during the hiring process.

Waco ISD said they took immediate action when they learned the details of the social media post and placed Fitzgibbons in a non-teaching role.

