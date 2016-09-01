Belton hospital hosts teen suicide awareness and prevention presentation

A Belton hospital is hosting a suicide awareness and prevention presentation to raise awareness about teen suicide in Central Texas.

The Cedar Crest Hospital and Residential Treatment Center in Belton partnered with the Jason Foundation for the event.

It starts at 2 p.m. in the center's gymnasium.

Suicide, which is often called the "silent epidemic," is prevalent in Texas, according to Matthew Taylor, director of business development and communications at Cedar Crest Hospital.

"We know that to combat this issue, we actually have to talk about it. This presentation talks about those issues that face our community, warning signs that you can look for, and how you can prevent suicide in our community," he said.

Taylor said teen suicide is the second-leading cause of preventable death in the 15-24 age group.

The event marks the start of Suicide Prevention and Awareness Month in the U.S.

