Suspect in Robinson burglary identified, other suspect still at large

One suspect was detained and one more is still at large in connection with the burglary early Wednesday morning in Robinson.

The suspect that was arrested has been identified as William Newton, 44 and charged with two counts of burglary of a habitation.

Newton was tracked by a K9 and taken into custody. Police brought in a robot to look for the second suspect.

Police believe the other suspect fled the home on the 1000 block of Old Downsville Road.

Police were looking for the burglary suspects with a helicopter and dogs at the home where an attempted burglary took place.

You can watch the live video of the scene on our Facebook page.

Police said they received a call around 5:30 a.m. of an attempted burglary at the home.

Officers said they also received a call on Tuesday about another attempted burglary at the same address. Items were stolen from a barn on the property on Tuesday. The burglars attempted to take a gun safe Wednesday morning but were unsuccessful.

A perimeter was set up in the area to search for the suspects.

The police originally believed that the suspect was in the crawl space underneath the home. According to Robinson Police, several canisters of gas were deployed. Police called off the search Wednesday afternoon.

Police believe that the suspect is still at large or may have been picked up by someone.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Gatesville unit assisted with their tracking hounds and the McLennan County Sheriff's Office set up an extended perimeter search with their helicopter. Officers from the Robinson Police Department, McLennan County Sherrif's Office, Hewitt Police Department, Woodway SWAT, and Waco Police Department also assisted in the search.

The investigation is ongoing by the Robinson Police Department Criminal Investigation Division.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

